Ocean Park Food Bank
appreciates food drive
Santa was very generous to the Ocean Park Food Bank this year. The Peninsula Senior Center sponsored a Reverse Advent food drive, asking members to buy different specified food items every day for 24 days. We received over 1,600 pounds of food from over 60 members. We received two pallets of food from Jack’s Country Store as a result of their food drive. We also received a generous donation from Okie’s Thriftway from their food drive.
We are faced with the pleasant dilemma of finding space for all this food! This will be a very merry Christmas for our clients.
MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Ocean Park Food Bank
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.