The Ocean Park Food Bank is extremely grateful to the Peninsula Senior Center for food donations of over 2,050 pounds from their recent Reverse Advent Food Drive. Thank you to the many families who participated. It makes the holiday season even cheerier despite the virus.
MICHAEL GOLDBERG, President
Ocean Park Food Bank
