The Ocean Park Food Bank is so grateful for the response from this incredible community both individuals and organizations.
Our green bag — "A Simple Gesture" — program continues to bring in food for April and additional funds for our participants also during this time of need. The Corral donated food, many community members have been bringing in food. The generosity speaks to a challenge bringing out the best in us. We have been able to deliver more food into the hands of folks staying home with children all day.
Folks can access the food bank twice a month so the food is a two-week give out. Normally, this is a supplemental food program but right now it might be the only food access for some families.
We appreciate all the donations and will remain open four days a week, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Once again a thank you to our volunteers that continue to unload trucks, pick up food, stock the food bank hand out food. Without your commitment we couldn’t continue to function.
CHARLOTTE PALIANI
Ocean Park Food Bank
