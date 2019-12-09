The Ocean Park Food Bank would like to express gratitude to Angela Ross and the Women of the Moose volunteers for their incredible dessert auction and balloon raffle. The many bakers baked up creative and delicious desserts and the bidders’ generosity was overwhelming. The donated and purchased prizes were phenomenal and it was a fun and unique event. Larry Hendrickson was an enthusiastic auctioneer. Thank you so much, Larry, for helping to make this a success.
CHARLOTTE PALIANI
Ocean Park Food Bank
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.