The Ocean Park Food Bank is overwhelmed by the generosity of the community, both our longtime contributors and new ones that donated directly to Ocean Park or to the three food banks to share. Generally we try to acknowledge each and every donation that we receive if we have the addresses to do so. This year we are not in possession of all the addresses and the Corder Foundation who generated a huge portion of our donations has a separate tax ID number so I want to add my public thank you to all that participated and all that sent us their holiday donations and ongoing monthly donations. Please contact me at 360-665-6074 if you would like a personal acknowledgement for tax purposes or simply because we missed you in the excitement of the season! I apologize if anyone expected a letter they did not receive. Those that donate each and every month are a wonderful asset to the food bank as we can count on that sustaining donation. The OP food bank has been spending much more on food since the food distribution programs have been receiving less themselves to share with the local food banks. The Green Bag program also helps greatly as every two months we can count on 1,600 to 2,000 pounds of food being donated. You can call if you are interested in that program, another way to donate on an ongoing basis. Our tax ID number is EIN: 27-0852377. Thank you again!
Charlotte Paliani, Treasurer
Ocean Park Food Bank
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.