Community Hope Dinner
On Monday, March 9, Peninsula Baptist Church hosted the fifth annual spaghetti dinner put on by Peace of Mind Pacific County and supported by Molina Healthcare. Our little nonprofit POMPC was surprised and gratified to receive more than $900 in donations at the door. The silent auction brought in dozens of wonderful donated items. Almost all of them found homes. All this will make possible future POMPC efforts in community education, support and suicide prevention for people of all ages in our county.
We want to thank the many volunteers from various teams who worked very hard ahead of time, during, and after the dinner. In many cases we have only their first names, but you know who you are!
Cooks: Cheri, Nancy, Tony, Debbie, Lora, KC, Gloria.
Servers and Set Up: John, Mary, Karen, Carol, Valerie, Mark, Lynette, Michael, Blaine, Dawn, Nancy, Kate, Nolan, Elly, Lora.
Children’s art show: Elly, Ramona, Annie, 2d grade teachers, Trish, Shana, and 4 dozen student artists!
Silent Auction and Face Painting: Sigrine, Nikki, Katherine, Everett, Jim, Anna, Jana, Wende, Taylor.
Others: Douglas, Alice, Barbara, Candy, Dawna, Fred, Marlene, Patrick, Matt.
The Peace of Mind Pacific County members, like the rest of our neighbors, had no idea that the March 9 Community Hope Spaghetti Dinner would be the last large gathering for quite a while. Ironically, the event’s title, “Community Hope,” seems fitting right now. We live in a place where people choose to help each other, even when there is not a worldwide health crisis. As we work through many weeks of change and challenge and social distancing, we can keep in touch with each other one by one, keeping the hope going in our communities. We’ll be seeing you, as soon as we can!
The Board of Peace of Mind Pacific County
Nikki, Barbara, Kat, Dawna, Elly, KC, William, Sigrine, Arlene, Brad and Candy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.