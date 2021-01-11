The board of Peninsula Poverty Response would like to thank all the individuals, foundations and organizations who gave so generously to PPR's First Annual Fundraising Campaign. Your gifts small and large helped us exceed our $10,000 goal. Thank you!
Every gift will make an impact in our community from helping a family buy groceries to supplying tents and sleeping bags to unhoused individuals and families. We are so grateful for our generous community, with your support we can and will be able to assist more families in need.
Peninsula Poverty Response Board Members
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.