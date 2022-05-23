The Oysterville Spring Garden Tour was attended and enjoyed by over 200 people on a gorgeous, picture-perfect day. We want to thank everyone who contributed so generously to the Tour’s success.
This unique and special garden tour was a fundraiser for three nonprofits:
• The Oysterville Community Club, which supports restoration and maintenance of the 1906 Oysterville Schoolhouse;
• Water Music Society, which provides support to the music programs of Ocean Beach and Naselle School Districts; and
• The Oysterville Science Academy, which conducts a two- week program in the summer for local students.
First to the owners of the five gardens, Kevin and Debbie Barry, Bradley Huson, Bert Green and Alexandra Brookshire, Kurt Hutton & Melissa Burch and Steve Romero and Marty Kilmer: Thank you for being willing to share the beauty of your personal gardens. The inspiration of your enchanting landscapes, picture-perfect beds, garden art, and structures was amazing.
In addition to opening their gardens on Saturday, gardeners hosted a special funding-raising dinner Friday night. Bradley Huson held a luncheon for volunteers on the Friday before the tour.
We are grateful for raffle prizes from Basketcase Greenhouse, Bold Gallery, David Campiche, Steve Frost, Michael Parker, The Planter Box, Tucker Wachsmuth and Willapa Wild.
Thank you to Bay Avenue Gallery for being our ticket outlet as well as the first point of cheerful contact for our tour.
Also great appreciation to Patrick Webb for an inviting garden tour article in Coast Weekend. Also, our gratitude to David Campiche and Laurie Anderson for a celebratory follow-up article on the day’s event.
In addition, the warmest appreciation to our volunteers who worked throughout the tour events.
Finally, all three nonprofits are appreciative/indebted to everyone who attended this delightful garden party and who helped us celebrate our first ever and much awaited Oysterville-specific Garden Tour.
