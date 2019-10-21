Thank you to family, friends and volunteers who were there for us. Thank you for helping us keep our father, grandfather and great-grandfather at home the last days of his life. We will always be grateful to everyone.
The Poe Family
Ocean Park
Thank you to family, friends and volunteers who were there for us. Thank you for helping us keep our father, grandfather and great-grandfather at home the last days of his life. We will always be grateful to everyone.
The Poe Family
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.