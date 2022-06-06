After two years without a local mental health walk, Peace of Mind Pacific County has experienced in May of 2022 an amazing array of events, art, and support for our small but mighty group of caring community members.
Our May 21st Wellness Walk brought out the largest number of walkers and volunteers since we began in 2009. We also made friends with the local Jeep Club, who are now happily connected with our Peace of Mind group.
Our exciting new venture, Hope Floats, had 49 artists offering their decorated buoys and floats for a silent auction. Children from the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center painted rocks to be given to the walkers. A number of restaurants participated in Dining Out for Mental Health. A big thank you goes to the City of Long Beach Mayor, Council, Merchants Association, and local workers. It was an honor to have included nonprofits such as Timberland Libraries, Peninsula Poverty Response, Willapa Behavioral Health, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Last but not least, our wonderful POMPC board members and volunteers stepped out everywhere with energy and smiles, all through the month, before and after the Walk.
If you want to know more about any of our events and projects, look for more information at www.pompc.org, Facebookmindpacificcounty, or email info@pompc.org Donations can also be made to POMPC, PO Box 708, Ocean Park WA 98640.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.