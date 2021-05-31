I would like to thank the following volunteer fire departments of Long Beach, Seaview, Ilwaco, and the U.S. Coast Guard for their quick response time and their efforts put forth to put out the engine room fire onboard the F/V Carmillo.
MIKE HARMAN
F/V Carmillo
Ilwaco
