NAHCOTTA — The Peninsula R&B Festival was about more than great music. It was about community. Through the generosity of audiences, the festival raised $1,000 in donations which was matched by the Virginia Blues Boys, who have been strong supporters of these festivals for several years.
The festival is pleased to award the three peninsula food banks $660 a piece. Pictured is Clint Carter, R&B Festival presenting checks to Rosemary Hickman representing the Ilwaco Food Bank, Sheryl Wren from the Ocean Park Food Bank and Tammy Engel from Chinook Food Bank. Huge thanks all who donated and to the Virginia Blues Boys.
