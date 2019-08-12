I wish to thank all of the volunteers with Rebuilding Together home repair project. The volunteers checked out the damage to my home. They set up times for the work and then did it. I am pleased with the work. Now days when we hear so much about no one cares, it is great that there are those who do care. It is very rewarding. Thanks, I wish you all good luck.
PAT BROWN
Long Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.