Found! A lot of good people who faithfully donate to the barrel at Sid's Market and Ilwaco Post Office for St. Vincent dePaul. The Ilwaco Food Bank gives a huge thank you for the ongoing support. We truly appreciate your generosity.
St. Vincent dePaul
Ilwaco Food Bank
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.