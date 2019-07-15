Found! A lot of good people who faithfully donate to the barrel at Sid's Market and Ilwaco Post Office for St. Vincent dePaul. The Ilwaco Food Bank gives a huge thank you for the ongoing support. We truly appreciate your generosity.

St. Vincent dePaul

Ilwaco Food Bank

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.