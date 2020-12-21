To all the acquaintances I have gathered through the years working at Long Beach Pharmacy, I feel truly blessed to have met you all. Your smiles and kind words always made my days seem much more than just being on the job. I am missing you all already. But, I am planning on enjoying my retirement. God Bless You All. And Happy Holidays.
SUE JOHNSON
Long Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.