Surfside’s seventh-annual Scramble for Scholarships for Ilwaco High School on June 8, was a huge success. Thanks are due to our hard-working volunteers, the 72 golfers who came out that day, the many hole sponsors and raffle donations allowing us to support scholarships to Ilwaco High School 2020 graduating seniors!
Many thanks to the Moose Lodge for enabling us to implement the raffle and to the following donors: Rain & Ku’Ulei @ Azure Salon & Spa, The Lost Roo, Funland, Highlands Golf Course, Zephyr Massage, Crown Alley Irish Pub, Dooger’s Seafood Grill, El Compadre Long Beach, North Beach Tavern, His & Hers Barbershop, The Pickled Fish, Serious Pizza, Randy Anderson, Cindy Smith, The Depot Restaurant, Lewis Johnson, John Kukula, Kiss of Mist, Sara’s Rusty Spur, Surfside HOA, Anita’s Coastal Cafe, Impressing Ideas, James Hamilton United Healthcare Insurance, Lighthouse Realty, Jack's Country Store, Azure Salon, Randy Rice & Linh Tran, Wild Roots Salon, Peninsula Pharmacies, Snap Fitness, Okie's Thriftway, Powell Seiler CPA, Anita’s Cafe, Osten Property Maintenance, DPR Builders, North Jetty Brewery, Cindi Pellerin of Realty One, Dennis Company Ace Hardware, Bank of the Pacific, Taft Plumbing, Gary Kolar, Oman & Son, Great NorthWest Credit Union, Kier Evergreen of RPM Mortgage, Docs Tavern, Christopher Colton of Lighthouse Realty, Shakti Cove Cottages, Adrift Hotel, Kiss of Mist, Dr. Roof and Coastal Sharpening Service.
We could not have done it without your support!
LOUISE PURDIN
Co-chair community relations, Surfside HOA
