Thank you to all of our employees at Pacific County PUD #2.
Because of their hard work and professionalism, Pacific County residents enjoy safe, reliable power 24/7, 365 days a year and our power rates are the lowest of any utility on the west side of the State of Washington!
We celebrate Public Power during the first week of October, every year, but I am thankful for our PUD every time I use electricity.
MIKE SWANSON
Commissioner
Pacific County PUD #2
