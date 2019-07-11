Thank you so much St Vincent Long Beach, you guys made it possible to get my medication without hassle. Also thank you for what you do for the community.
Teresa Holloway
Long Beach
Thank you so much St Vincent Long Beach, you guys made it possible to get my medication without hassle. Also thank you for what you do for the community.
Teresa Holloway
Long Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.