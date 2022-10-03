To All of the volunteers and participants in Pack2School 2022:
We are very grateful for each person and the ways they contribute to Pack2School. Each one of you make a difference in our community. Thank you to each of our 73 volunteers. Thank you to the many donors, Pack2School could not happen without you. Thank you for the partnership and support from the Rotary Club of SW Pacific County Peninsula. Thank you for the partnership and support from the Peninsula Lions Club. Thank you to Jack’s Country Store, Dennis & Co. Ace Hardware, Bank of the Pacific, Walmart, Fred Meyer, Moore Wright Foundation, Pacific Community Foundation, and Chinook Coffee Co for your continued support of our community! Thank you to Amerigroup of Washington, Dylan Jude Harrell Community, Gideon Group, Pacific Community Immigration Support, Pacific County Fire District 1, Pacific County Health Dept, Peace of Mind, Peninsula Poverty Response, Timberland Regional library, and Wellspring Community Network for making our Peninsula a better place to live.
Pack2School Distribution Day 2022
• 449 Backpacks and supplies
• 57 Haircuts by Carol’s Salon.
• Five new families and many old friends connected with the Dylan Jude Harrell Community.
• 90-plus large tubs of new or almost new clothes.
• 27 Bibles were given away.
• 300 hygiene bags and other supplies given away by Peninsula Poverty Response.
• 48 cases (huge boxes) of food were given away by Pacific County Health Department.
