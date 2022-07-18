The South Pacific County Humane Society would like to thank everyone that came out for a beautiful day of golf at our annual FORE! The Furrballs Golf Tournament. A huge thank you to every single one of our players, sponsors, donors, and volunteers.
A big thank you to Doug Brown, Peninsula Golf Course and The Cove Restaurant, who did an outstanding job at every level.
Thank you to our volunteers Anne Singer, Constance Curtin, Debra Stolesen, Joyce Lang, Mike Iwanciow, Patti Lee, Paul Lee, Rick Cockrall, Sandy Clancy, Sue Johnson and our friends from Peninsula Rotary — Keith Schwartz, Keleigh Schwartz, Nancy McAllister, Paul Estrella, and Richard Haven.
Thank you to our sponsors: $10,000 Hole-In-One - The Breakers; Great Dane –beachdog.com, BOLD, Constance Curtin, and Oceanside Animal Clinic; Lab - Castaways Seafood Grille, J. Brunner Fine Art, Nancy McAllister, Okie’s Thriftway Market, Pacific Realty (Leslie Brophy), and Sandy Clancy; Sheltie – Doug Voncannon/Rich Wood, Fred Dust, Jack Vaughn, Marsh’s Free Museum, MyCovio’s, Pacific Realty (Denise O’Neil), Peak Exploration & Production, and The Seaview Cottages; Pug – Blaine Gunkel, Charlie & Bonnie Cozby, Harmony Soap Works, LCM Energy Resources, Miracle Auto Detailing, North Jetty Brewing, and Rick Briscoe; Puppy – V’s Coastal Market & Deli.
The cats and dogs at the shelter, staff, and volunteers greatly appreciate you and want you know how important your commitment is to the overall success of this event and our shelter. Please accept our heartfelt thanks for your generosity!
