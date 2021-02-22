Since the recent levy has now been certified, I wanted to take a moment to thank the voters of the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District for supporting the Educational Programs Levy.
I am proud to represent a community that supports its school in this manner. Our voters’ continued support and commitment to the students of Naselle-Grays River Valley School District is appreciated. Putting hard earned money to work for the benefit of our students and community is a gift we do not take lightly. We understand and acknowledge that there are certain expectations and responsibilities that come with passing a levy. You expect a quality education for the children; you expect us to work with families for the betterment of each child; and, you expect us to be good stewards of your money. We promise to do just that.
If you are one of the community members who participated in a presentation, called us with questions, or visited our website, thank you for your interest in our students and our school. We do not take your commitment for granted.
On behalf of the Board of Directors and staff, we appreciate you taking the time to vote, no matter what your personal choice was on your ballot.
Thank you for voting!
LISA NELSON, Superintendent
Naselle-Grays River Valley School District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.