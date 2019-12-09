The Oysterville Restoration Foundation wishes to thank the Kinsman Foundation and the Pacific County Lodging Tax for their grants to the refurbishment of the Oysterville Church. In the last two years we have rebuilt portions of the church, reshingled the entire roof, painted the entire exterior and redone the interior wallpaper. These projects ensure the preservation of the building as well as its attractiveness as a venue for weddings, concerts, and the summer vespers services. Chuck Messing, Todd Weigardt, Jeffery and Sam Tritt, Robert Saari from Rosburg, Baker & Son Construction, All About Painting, Dry Coast Gutters, Solum Roofing, Anchor Graphics, the Mack Brothers, and Wooddale Windows from Portland all contributed to the improvement of the facility. We will augment that work in the next two years by restoring the pews, replacing the furnace, and resolving the powder post beetles in the flooring, and have applied for additional grant funding for portions of that work.
In the course of doing this work we are amazed that people from all over the peninsula have such a strong feeling about the church and the village. Recognizing that interest, we would like all readers to know that we have committees for property management, fundraising and maintenance of the historic district that are open for participation of people who do not have direct ownership in the village. We encourage younger and older folks alike to participate. If you are interested or have friends who have enjoyed the village for a number of years who may also wish to participate, forward this letter to them and ask them to chat with a board member, or send an email to orfpresident@gmail.com.
Should you be interested in contributing financially to those projects or to the general endowment, now would be a good time. We invite you to do so either by sending a check to Oysterville Restoration Foundation, PO Box 71, Oysterville, WA 98641 or by contributing electronically via the “Donate” page on our website at www.Oysterville.org.
We appreciate the efforts you have contributed in the past and we wish you happy holidays.
DAVID WILLIAMS
President
