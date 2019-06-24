PCIS (Pacific County Immigrant Support) is extremely thankful for all the individuals and organizations who have contributed support for our work with immigrant families who have lost their wage earner to pickups and incarcerations by ICE. This support includes individual and in-kind donations and purchases/contributions at Summer Salsa I and this June’s Summer Salsa II.
Our communities’ caring has made it possible for us to help families meet rent and utility bills, buy food, and most recently we have been able to help with legal fees when detainees go to court. Another important expenditure has been to establish phone and commissary accounts for our neighbors held in the for-profit prison in Tacoma. None of this could happen without the concern of informed citizens.
Recently we were especially pleased when we learned of an unusual way to help, initiated by a woman who was part of the big Memorial Day garage sale. Barbara Hatfield not only baked cookies and scones to serve with coffee to possible customers who dropped by, she encouraged neighbors to add items to her sale. Together they raised several hundred dollars for PCIS! “Thank you” seems like too small a phrase for Barbara and her friends who came together to help others. In this case, maybe “Gracias” is more appropriate.
So gracias and thank you to Barbara, her neighbors and to all of you who have contributed in many ways to families who are struggling to meet basic needs. Your caring warms our hearts and gives them (and us!) hope.
SANDY NIELSON, PCIS Secretary
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.