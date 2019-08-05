I had the pleasure of directing the Peninsula Players last play "Blithe Spirit" by Noel Coward. I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the community that supports us.
To our audiences, you are fantastic and the reason we do what we do. Your support means more to us than you will ever know.
To the businesses that buy advertising in our programs, post our plays on their reader boards and loan us props, you help make our continuing seasons possible.
To our members and patrons, your continued support help keep us in operation.
For all of the above we are eternally grateful.
ANDY TAUBER
Seaview
