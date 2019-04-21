I’d like to thank our Peninsula Blues Fans for turning out in such great numbers for “An Evening of Blues” fundraising event on Saturday, April 20. It is because of your many types of generosity, from silent auction donations to the hours of volunteer help, we’ll be able to carry on the Peninsula Blues tradition! We’ll be dancing under the stars on September 13 and 14. Please follow us on Facebook: Peninsula R&B Festival.
CLINT CARTER
President, Peninsula R&B Festival
A 501c3 Nonprofit Corporation
