Thank you Pastor Marty Cole and friends at Ocean Park Community Church for your presence at my husband's and son's memorial on April 24, 2021 for Pastor officiating and for the heartwarming testimonies honoring Don and Dale Fine.
We are forever grateful.
GEORGIA FINE and Family
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.