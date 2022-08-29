As the saying goes, “it takes a village…” and it certainly did to create Jazz & Oysters 2022. After a 2 year break due to Covid, we enlisted the help of our fantastic volunteers and local businesses to create an outstanding day of great music, food and libations.
Thank you to the many local businesses that helped make this a successful and fun event. Taylor Shellfish Farms again donated the oysters. We are very grateful for their continued support. The Port of Peninsula is a terrific venue for J & O. Thanks to the helpful folks there for their sponsorship and support. Lodging assistance was generously provided by the Mermaid Inn and RV Park, Going Coastal Vacation Rentals and Kathryn Murdock. Beer was partially provided by North Jetty Brewing and North Beach Tavern saved the day when we needed equipment. Bill and Sue Svendsen helped with posters and lodging. The Long Beach Merchant Association provided much appreciated point of sale support.
We received delicious sweet treats from Nanci Main, Dylan’s Cottage Bakery, Oakie’s Thriftway, the Coastal Market, The Roo Restaurant and Yum, That’s Good. In addition, John Vale and the Peninsula Senior Activities Center provided great assistance.
We had a raffle this year of wonderful items donated by local businesses and community members. Thank you to Cheri Diehl, Englund Marine, El Farito Restaurant, Don Nisbett, Susan Spence, Gary Skinner, Cathy Johnson, Susan Ford, Harmony SoapWorks and Surfside Golf.
Jazz & Oysters is a part of the Water Music Society. Our mission is to bring high-quality music to the peninsula and to help support our local school music programs.
Thank you to every volunteer and business that helped with Jazz & Oysters. We could not do it without you, and we are honored by your assistance.
DIANA THOMPSON,
The Jazz & Oysters committee, and the Water Music Society board
