Mike Robinson

Volunteer Mike Robinson, of Long Beach, grills oysters during the Jazz and Oysters event in Nahcotta.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

As the saying goes, “it takes a village…” and it certainly did to create Jazz & Oysters 2022. After a 2 year break due to Covid, we enlisted the help of our fantastic volunteers and local businesses to create an outstanding day of great music, food and libations.

Thank you to the many local businesses that helped make this a successful and fun event. Taylor Shellfish Farms again donated the oysters. We are very grateful for their continued support. The Port of Peninsula is a terrific venue for J & O. Thanks to the helpful folks there for their sponsorship and support. Lodging assistance was generously provided by the Mermaid Inn and RV Park, Going Coastal Vacation Rentals and Kathryn Murdock. Beer was partially provided by North Jetty Brewing and North Beach Tavern saved the day when we needed equipment. Bill and Sue Svendsen helped with posters and lodging. The Long Beach Merchant Association provided much appreciated point of sale support.

