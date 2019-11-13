The Pacific Northwest 4 Wheel Drive Association hosted and coordinated their 48th Annual Beach Cleanup, known as Operation Shore Patrol, on September 21 and 22, 2019. This is a volunteer effort that cleans over 60 miles of the Washington Coastline, from Ocean Shore and Westport to the Long Beach peninsula. The Beach Cleanup began in 1971 and has been a club project that included a few 4 wheelers. It has expanded to include three regions of the Pacific Northwest 4 Wheel Drive Association. Joining the 4 wheelers are many organizations such as Good Sams, Telephone Pioneers, Tribal Nations, Scouts, youth groups and schools. Many interested individuals and businesses also join the effort. Participants come from Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Yelm, Yakima, St. Helens, Vancouver, Burbank, Roy and Gladstone. They traveled a total of approximately 4,500 miles to assist with this effort.
The Trailbreakers, Inc., a Longview 4 Wheel Drive Club, collected door prizes in Chinook, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Seaview and Ilwaco. We wish to thank the following establishments for their generous contributions: Jack’s Country Store, The Berry Patch, Adelaides, Sportsman’s Cannery, Chico’s Pizza, Loose Caboose, NAPA Auto Parts, Pacific Salmon Charters, Seabreeze Charters, Ole Bob’s, Salt, Olde Towne Trading Post, Cottage Bakery, Lost Roo, Surfer Sands, World Kite Museum, Drop Anchor, Oman & Sons, Malai Thai, Hungry Harbor, Long Beach Tavern, Funland, Capt. Bobs, Bensons, Dennis Co., Chens, Bead Shop, Gallettis, The Cove, The Corral, Streetside Taco & Beach Fire BBQ, Scoopers, NIVA, Candy Man and The Chinook Observer. Without the generosity of these merchants the volunteers would receive a “Thank you” for a job well done and that is all.
The Pacific Northwest will again host the next Beach Cleanup on the 19th and 20th of September 2020.
Respectfully submitted
The Trailbreakers, Inc.
Longview, Washington
