We would like to Thank all the wonderful people working so hard to vaccinate our community. My husband got his vaccines at OBH and said it was the most fun he’s had in a long time; everyone was so nice and professional. I got mine at IHS and the people there were just as wonderful. Thank you to everyone for all your doing! You are appreciated more than you know.
LAURA BOHLMANN
Ocean Park
