I've just returned from the Ocean Park Moose Lodge Veteran's lunch. What a wonderful experience — at my table was an Army vet, a Marine, a SeaBee, and I saw several other friends and acquaintances, all enjoying themselves — there were over 100 in attendance. Many thanks to the Lodge, and to all the generous, hard working volunteers, for bringing us together, to talk, remember, make new friends, and recall the days of our youth. And the food was delicious! Well done!
TED MAGNUSON
Peninsula resident and Navy veteran
