I would like to thank all of the people that helped with the fabric sale at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center this last weekend.

Without the help of the wonderful women who volunteered from the Peninsula Quilt Guild the center would still be sorting the yards and yards of fabric. What was accomplished in eight days was amazing.

Again, the volunteers from the center were there when they were needed.

These people are the greatest.

BETH TRIPP

Peninsula Senior Activity Center

