Family and friends of Art Pugh, a longtime resident of Chinook, would like to thank Ivona Scarborough for the conscientious and determined care she provided him during the past years. Ivona is a special caregiver and we are so grateful to her.
WILLIAM and KAREN WILLEY
Chinook
