I’d like to thank the City of Long Beach Public Works crew for all they do to keep Long Beach looking so nice. When I pass through downtown, there are always one or two crew members sprucing up the place — picking up garbage, street sweeping, power washing sidewalks, painting curbs, etc. It is an efficient and effective use of public dollars.
I don’t know how many times I have been driving behind a slow-moving city truck thinking “What the what are they doing?” when the truck stops, and one of the guys hops out and picks up a piece of roadside trash. They really have pride of place ingrained in their work ethic.
To those who criticize the crew and say Long Beach is a “pigsty,” at the risk of stating the obvious, there are no pigsties without pigs. Maybe such criticism would be better directed at them.
The hard work of the Long Beach city crew shows, and it makes a great and positive difference in how the City looks.
GAYLE BORCHARD
Peninsula Resident
