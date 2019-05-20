The Wellness Walk on May 11 brought the largest number of donors, walkers, and volunteers that we have had since the walks began 10 years ago. We joined again with the Stepping Up Initiative and supported by the City of Long Beach and Ragan Myers, Great Rivers Behavioral Health, Willapa Behavioral Health, and Peninsula Poverty Response, among other organizations, It was a great morning, despite the less than perfect weather. We’re all thankful that more and more people are aware of and acting in behalf of brain and behavioral health and recovery throughout Pacific County.
We want to thank especially the donors of major raffle prizes, Skywater Ventures for the Columbia River Tour, won by Diane Fuller, the Adrift/Shelburne staycation, won by Janet Volchok, and the Julie Brown Foundation for the outdoor grill, won by Keli Lucero.
Thanks very much to the donors and contributors toward the silent auction: Abbracci Coffee Bar, Adelaide’s, Art's Auto Parts, Azure Salon, Bailey's Bakery, BasketCase Greenhouse, Beach Batteries, Box K Auto, Brown's Coastal Mkt, Busted Knuckle, Chautauqua Lodge, Chico’s Pizza, Corral Drive In, Cottage Bakery, Cranberry Castle, Cranberry Museum, Cynthia Pride, Danni Pederson, Dennis Company, Diamond Expresso, Don Nisbett, Donnie's Signs, Dr. Jason Tynkila, El Compadre, Englund Marine, Forgotten Treasures, 42d Street Café, Fred Meyer’s, Fun Beach Fun Center, Funland, Gallletti's Spaghetti House, Geri Dawson, Great NW Federal Credit Union, Harmony Soap Works, Hobo Junction, Jack's Country Store, Jean Nitzel, Linda Huffman, Long Beach Bicycles, Long Beach Tavern, Long Beach Thai Cuisine, Lost Roo, Lower Columbia Bowl, Lum's Auto Center, Malai Thai Restaurant, Neptune Theater, Niva Green, Okie’s Thriftway, Olde Towne Café, Oman and Son, OPT Tattoo, Pacific Art & Office, Patty's Tacos, Peninsula R & B Festival, Port of Ilwaco, Purly Shell Fiber Arts, Raymond Federal Bank, Robyn West, Roots, Rosanne McPhail, Sacrilicious Beauty, Safeway, Salt Hotel and Pub, Scoopers, Serious Pizza, Shana Wetzel, Sid's IGA, Simpli Edibles, SNAP Fitness, Sportsman's Cannery, Starbucks, Streetside Taco, Surfer Sands, Taqueria el Jalapeno, The Candyman, The Depot, The Great Escape, Walmart, WellSpring Community Network, West Coast Horse Rides, Whalebone House Friends, Wind World Kites, and the World Kite Museum.
The many volunteers who gave major time and energy to the Walk include POMPC board members KC Carroll, Kat Erskine, Pastor Dawna Svaren, Sigrine Vally, Elly Rosaire, Candy Rutledge, Arlene Strubelt, and Brad Webb, along with friends and neighbors, Peter Maglio, Everett Pace, Derrick and Danny, Doug Levitt, Sandy Marquez, Cheri Hoyer, Jackie Smith, Parry Rutledge, Robyn and Bryan West, Rosanne and Steve McPhail, and many others. We apologize to anyone whose name has been omitted here!
Three of the signs along the Walk route tell the story. “Find yourself a friend. That’s what it’s all about. We will never give up hope.”
NIKKA FORTUNA, president
BARBARA BATE, vice president
Peace of Mind Pacific County
