Water Music Festival is in the record books, and it was a dandy, thanks in large part to all who volunteered and supported our organization. We are particularly grateful for the continued support of the WYSS Foundation and granting agencies.
To the Chinook School Event Center, and particularly Anna Lee Larimore and Ron Baldwin, our very warmest thanks for all of your help — we love our new venue! Our artists were housed at the Adrift and Shelburne, thanks to the generosity of Tiffany Turner. School Music Director Rachel Lake and students were amazing as they helped with setup, tear down, serving our guests, performing, parking cars — and all with a professional, enthusiastic attitude! We appreciate the help of Jeannine Grey and the beautiful flower arrangements by Nansen Florals. Thanks also to Bradley Huson, Kevin Berry, and Vicki Carter for their assistance at our Oysterville event. We are grateful for news coverage for our events by the Chinook Observer, Coast Weekend, KMUN's Carol Newman, Cate Gable and Patrick Webb. Our WMS Board meetings are held at the Lighthouse Resort — thanks to them for hosting us! And to Ann and Tony Kischner, recently retired from the Bridgewater Bistro, we loved that you served premium wines at our Friday and Sunday concerts!
To all of you who bought tickets to our concerts — thank you for your support! We hope you thoroughly enjoyed our musical offerings. Finally, it truly does take a village to produce the annual Water Music Festival and every one of our board members did their part in making this one of the best festivals ever! Thank you so much!
