After reading the Oct. 6 article about the Long Beach Police Department hiring an officer fired from the Seattle Police Department, I feel compelled to comment on this decision.
As a lifelong resident of Seattle and a peninsula cabin owner since the late '80s, I view this hire as extremely dangerous to the diverse Long Beach community, which includes a unique mix of residents, immigrants, second-home owners and tourists. This position requires a tolerant, professional and level-headed officer who has expertise in deescalation tactics and a strong sense of duty to both the public and fellow officers.
Clearly, if Mr. Goodman possessed these skills he would not have been fired from Seattle in 2020, which is no small matter for any civil servant.
After exhausting procedures in place to provide every opportunity for improvement, SPD Chief Carmen Best, as quoted in the Chinook Observer, felt she “cannot and will not take the risk of subjecting the public we serve to another lapse in judgment” and “The department’s ability to fulfill its public safety duties depends on communities believing that officers will treat them equally and with dignity regardless of their immigration status. Your comments suggest that you will not do so.”
If an officer is not fit to serve in Seattle, why would they be fit to serve in any community? It seems Mr. Goodman was given many opportunities to be a professional officer. Police Chief Wright mentioned giving him a chance in the article. It’s my opinion that Long Beach cannot take the risk of employing such an officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.