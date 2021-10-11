Truly it is hard to know where to begin in response to the Long Beach Police Department’s hire of former Seattle Police Officer Duane Goodman. He behaved in a disgraceful manner on at least three occasions. His behavior led to his termination by then Seattle police Chief Carmen Best.
On one occasion Officer Goodman used threatening language that so escalated a situation another (male) officer was concerned for his own safety. On another occasion Officer Goodman wrote a post that “suggested violence against Barrack Obama and Hilary Clinton” hoping that someone would send these officials “package bombs.” On a third occasion, Officer Goodman expressed his opinion with a photo of himself raising his middle figure and stating that anyone supporting the presence of undocumented immigrants in this country should be required to become the sole support of such immigrants.
Best’s decision to terminate Officer Goodman less than two years ago stated, based on his conduct and posts, he could not be relied upon to serve and protect the community as required in his position and specifically he could not be relied on to treat all community members the same. You think?
In spite of this employment history, LBPD has hired Officer Goodman. What is this decision based on? A long talk with Officer Goodman. According to the police chief, nothing concerning came up in the process of vetting Officer Goodman. As for the decision to terminate Officer Goodman’s employment by the Seattle Police Department, Chief Best “lives in a different world politically and in a different environment”
Are you kidding me?
The LBPD police chief feels comfortable giving Officer Goodman a chance. But he has already had three chances so he is being given a fourth chance. But gee, nobody’s perfect and live and learn and it’s a learning process. But that’s just what we have not heard about — what has been the learning process not to say rehabilitation process for this terminated officer? What classes or courses or therapy or meaningful self-reflection has he done? He knows his posts were a mistake (I’ll say) but he doesn’t say why. Does he know why?
The only protection we now have in the face of the hire of such a problematic candidate must be the hope that the city was smart enough to require that — as a condition of his employment — Officer Goodman has signed a waiver of any immunity he might otherwise enjoy as an active police officer. That is the only way the city can protect itself from the risk that Officer Goodman might suffer another lapse in judgment in the future.
CATHY CRUIKSHANK
Seaview
