I understand the concerns folks may have about the loss of chemotherapy services at Ocean Beach Hospital, especially the loss of Dr. Law. He is a fine man and a very experienced oncologist.
If anyone in the area is wondering about the new Cancer Center at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, I want to assure them that the doctors and staff there are caring, experienced and helpful beyond what is required.
In 2017, I found out I had cancer the day after Christmas. It was a shock. I was sent to an oncology center in Vancouver, then to Southwest Washington Medical Center for a hysterectomy. They wanted me to go there for chemotherapy. I did not want to drive back and forth to Vancouver, so I asked to get my treatments in Astoria.
For almost the full year of 2018 I spent days and weeks of treatment there. I found a new, beautiful building and wonderful nurses who cared for my every need.
Please feel reassured that there is still highly valuable cancer care at the new Knight Cancer Center, developed in partnership with OHSU. We are so fortunate to have the new Center available to everyone in the Lower Columbia region.
KAREN BERTROCH
Grays River
