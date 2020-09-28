What do you want in a county commissioner? I want someone of good character, with intelligence, honesty and a willingness to dig in and research issues and solve problems for our county. Someone who asks questions of citizens, legislators or bureaucrats to better understand peoples’ needs or possible solutions to problems.
Lisa Olsen has all of these qualities. She is a lifetime resident of Pacific County. As the incumbent in her first term as commissioner, she helped a Bay Center resident work through Department of Ecology red tape for a year and a half to obtain a permit to protect his property with a seawall. She has worked to get street lights installed in the Naselle area. She asked the Fish and Wildlife Commission if it was their intention to continue with their current policy for three more years or consider making some changes to improve Willapa River salmon production. As a result they will be accepting public comments through the middle of October. She has also been working on a plan to have the Raymond sewer treatment plant take septage pumped from septic tanks in Pacific County. There currently is no place closer than Lewis County that will take it.
There is a lot to learn as a commissioner and Lisa has learned a lot in her first term. She has shown a willingness to work hard for us. I know if given the chance she will be even more effective in her second term. I urge you to vote for Lisa for Pacific County commissioner.
JIM ROSE
Bay Center
