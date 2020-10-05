I support Lisa Olsen for Pacific County commissioner. As a lifetime resident of Pacific County, Lisa is well aware of what our county has to offer to our residents. She knows how to balance conservation and harvest of the natural resources that the area has to offer, to ensure that future generations can utilize these assets of Pacific County. Lisa strives to maximize opportunities for all users of our valuable natural resources.
Vote for Lisa Olsen.
ANDY MITBY
Grayland
