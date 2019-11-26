Ilwaco High School's Industrial Technology program would like to thank Oman and Son Builders Supply for their continued support of our Introduction to Construction course.
Oman and Son donated materials and supplies including lumber, bricks, concrete, electrical supplies, plumbing supplies, and hardware. These materials allow students to learn the skills necessary to build and maintain a small residential dwelling.
With the increasing need for skilled trades workers, Oman and Son is at the forefront of supporting and encouraging students to enter the trades.
IHS INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM
