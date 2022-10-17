Thanks to the Chinook Observer for clarifying some of the differences between Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez and her opponent, Joe Kent.

Regardless of how you feel about the issues of the day, there are long-term reasons why all of us should vote for Gluesenkamp-Perez.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.