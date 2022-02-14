I must say I was a bit taken aback by the letter to the paper this week that claims to represent all of the Ocean Park/North End community in regards to the school bond proposal.
I live and work and operate a business in Ocean Park and I don’t feel this letter was a good representation of the community as a whole. I find it offensive the assumption and obvious bias this chamber and village club appear to have, including the seeming secretive meetings, and members-only information that goes out.
There are 50 or so members of the Chamber/Village Club (these two seem to have merged in recent months). A survey went out to members only, and maybe half replied? I don’t see how these few 25-plus people can represent the many residents in the North End communities, which I am guessing 2,000 or so residents.
I, for one am completely behind and in support of the bond proposal and 100% disagree with the letter claiming to represent me.
To have kids in a tsunami-safe location is only one of the many benefits to an all in one campus. It will help with all costs, busing, staffing, maintenance. It will allow older students to mentor, it will make thing simpler for homes with kids in multiple grades/schools.
The OP elementary building will be made good use, I am sure. There are so many options, food bank, housing, community center, etc We haven't had a ‘community school’ in so many years. Kids from every end of the peninsula go there now. OP kids go to Long Beach and Ilwaco now. I don’t understand the issue with that.
Please do not claim to speak for an entire community of 2000 when you are less than 5%. Thank you
