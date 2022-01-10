The Ocean Park Food Bank is very grateful for the phenomenal response to the Corder Foundation matching program this year. Our community always rises to the need. Thank you to Chuck Mikkola and the Corder Foundation for their challenge again this year and their generosity.
I would also like to thank the food bank volunteers who have tirelessly worked throughout this pandemic and weather and met any challenges at the food bank.
We are now faced with a new challenge. Our long-term lease expires in October 2022 and we need a new home. We are grateful to Don Sheldon for the years that we have been able to use our present location. We are looking for property to build on or an available building we can lease. The location must be walking distance from the intersection at Vernon and Bay Avenue, as many of our clients walk, take the bus, ride bikes, etc. We need approximately 2,000 square feet to accommodate our food inventory, 12 freezers, two refrigerators and a walk-in cooler. We also need a sink and a bathroom for the volunteers to use. Ample parking for clients and volunteers is also a must.
We believe we can obtain funds that will enable us to upgrade or install plumbing and electricity if necessary. We are able to pay rent so hopeful that we can negotiate a reasonable lease if that is the outcome.
We welcome any offers that may enable us to continue the serving 800-1,000 individuals every month in our community. Please give Michael at call at 360-244-3969.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.