The Ocean Park Food Bank is committed to remaining open for business until such time as the virus actually makes an impact on the peninsula. We serve 500 families a month who greatly appreciate having a supplemental source for basic food items. There are now children not receiving free meals at school.
We believe we can operate safely for ourselves and our clients by limiting the number of people inside the food bank at one time and by packing the bags or boxes of our clients and reducing person-to-person contact as much as possible. We hope to continue to receive food supplies from our warehouse sources plus food that we purchase. We will gratefully accept donations from the community. We will have our regular Green Bag pick-up on April 11.
MICHAEL GOLDBERG, President
Ocean Park Food Bank
