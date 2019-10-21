I'm supporting Dave Cundiff for Ilwaco City Council #1 and I hope you will join me in voting for him. When I put in for the position I was unaware of anyone else had already put in for it as the county didn't update their website. Dave will be a great asset to the city! Vote Dave!
JAMES BERGLUND
Ilwaco
