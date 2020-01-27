We are voting for both of the Ocean Beach School District (OBSD) levies on this month’s ballot. Although our children are grown, we recognize the importance of these levies for everyone who lives or works on the Long Beach Peninsula. Neither of these levies will increase our tax rates. They will continue current levels of support for our students, teachers, and staff.
The two of us work for a healthcare system that serves all of Pacific County. To recruit professionals to our area, we need good schools.
To ensure that our young people have a future on the Peninsula, with a range of worthwhile professional and technical jobs, we need to give their education a solid foundation.
Both of us struggled at times in high school. Our schools’ music, arts and athletics programs kept each of us attending school regularly, laying a foundation for our future success.
Arts, athletics and music give each student multiple ways to succeed, to develop talents, and to develop leadership skills. To maintain these programs along with others, we need to continue both of the levies by voting “Yes!”
Please join us in voting in favor of both OBSD levies before Feb. 11. If you didn’t get a ballot, please ask the Pacific County Auditor’s Office at 7013 Sandridge Road or at 360-875-9317.
Thank you for supporting our schools!
DAVE CUNDIFF, MD MPH
MARYANNE MURRAY, DNP EdD ARNP
Ilwaco
