In her May 6 column, Sydney Stevens was right on regarding what she’s learned from the pandemic: our education system is broken.
We now have the government we deserve from our inattention (for example, not voting), values (putting personal gain above community well-being), and misunderstanding of basic science. Sydney isn’t alone; a retired educator friend wrote me "makes me question my life as an educator — I’d love to interview all my former students and see where they’re at.” Not perfect grammar, but that is the essential question — did we make a difference?
Finally, I remember some years ago when the Washington legislature was considering adding "critical thinking” to state education standards, but that was shot down by religious organizations. My personal recommendation would be adding statistics and basic research protocols so that people could read graphs, opinion polls, and know whether conclusions from the results were reliable.
Oh, in the 1960s Clark Kerr, then president of the University of California system, wrote words to the effect “universal higher education is a radical act,” radical in that truly educated people don’t follow orders without thinking first.
VICTORIA STOPPIELLO
Nehalem, Oregon
