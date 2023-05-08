Flint Wright

Long Beach Police Chief Flint Wright was reminded last weekend of all he loves about the USA and our little corner of it.

 NELLIE HUX

I saw America yesterday. Not the America of the news reports with constant violence, division and arguing. I saw the America that we at times begin to think is a thing of the past.

As I led the Loyalty Day Parade through Long Beach I was overwhelmed with an appreciation for this community and this nation that I live in. I saw a diverse group of people. I saw Hispanic families with children holding American flags and waving at me as I drove by. I saw Indian families and other Asian families doing the same. There were white people and black people waving and clapping and enjoying the day. They were smiling and laughing, and it reminded me of something: I need to remember that even with all our differences and disagreements there is still no other country on this earth that I would rather live in.

