We want to start off by correcting some of Trump’s favorite rants as he opens his rallies. He says the “radical left” will take away our guns, take away Medicare and Medicaid, Social Security, open the borders to let murderers and rapists into our country, get rid of the police and churches. Does anyone believe that? Of course not, we aren’t stupid Americans.
Then Trump cites QAnon, which calls the Democrats pedophiles and has absurdly crazy conspiracy theories. Trump now claims Joe Biden is responsible for not putting out a “mask mandate." Does he realize that Biden is not in the Trump administration? A mandate would come from the president.
Most people are not wearing masks at the rallies, including Trump. He was asked about that a few days ago and replied that he isn’t worried about getting covid-19 because he is isolated so far from his supporters during the rallies; he is personally safe. He doesn’t mention anything about protecting the attendees from covid-19, however. As Trump goes on blasting the Democrats and Biden, he throws out lots of lies and disinformation — it seems endless.
Biden is advocating $300 million to the police for helping them with education and any needed police reform. Biden is a moderate Democrat and doesn’t follow the lead of the “radical left." Biden is also a true and dedicated church person, whereas Trump is an amoral person who tries to act like he is religious. Biden is in favor of Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. He will protect them, as well as the Affordable Care Act with its protections for preexisting conditions, which Trump has been trying to destroy. And what a silly thing it is for Trump to say that Biden will open the borders. Biden or any Democrat will protect our borders.
Then of all things he falsely claims that Biden is on drugs! Trump can’t say anything nice or accurate. Even Sen. Lindsey Graham says that he couldn’t find anything bad to say about Biden, and they worked together, up close, in the Senate for years.
We implore everyone to read what the fact checkers have to say about Trump’s rants. We don’t know where Trump picks up his claims. They appear to be just his made up fantasies.
Truth is a victim in our present administration.
Please join us in Voting for Joe Biden.
DENNIS and MARION OMAN
Long Beach
